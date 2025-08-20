Angels' Kenley Jansen Reveals He's Injured, But Declines to Say What It Is
Los Angeles Angels closer Kenley Jansen was unable to pitch a scoreless ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, allowing two runs that proved too much to overcome in a 6-4 loss.
Jansen came into the top of the ninth inning with the game tied at four apiece. He looked good before Tuesday's game, proving that he still has juice in his 37-year-old body.
He struck out the first batter he faced, but it got ugly after, as he gave up a single, hit a batter and walked another which loaded the bases.
Then, he gave up a sacrifice fly to score a run and surrendered a double shortly after, though Jansen got out of the inning due to a good throw from Zach Neto to get a runner out at home to end the inning.
During his outing, Angels head trainer Mike Frostad visited Jansen after he loaded the bases, but the pitcher insisted that he was fine.
“He said he was OK,” Angels manager Ray Montgomery said, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
“Wanted to make sure he was fine. He was obviously competing in the moment. Wanted to get through the inning. It was obviously a tough inning.”
After the game, Jansen confirmed that he was dealing with a physical issue that was having a "big time" effect on his pitches. He refused to give details about the nature of the injury.
“We all deal with something,” Jansen said. “Just gotta go through it. I’ll be fine. We just gotta take it day by day. See where we’re at. Then we’ll be out there.”
Jansen is having a solid season overall, pitching 47 innings with a 2.68 ERA. According to FanGraphs, he has produced 0.5 WAR.
His expected numbers point to some luck and good defense helping his numbers, but Jansen undeniably remains reliable and able to provide quality outings in high-leverage opportunities.
The Angels skipper could not hide his disappointment over the result after the game.
“It’s very deflating, of course,” Montgomery said. “Nobody quits, but, obviously we get back in the game.
"It’s right there. We tied it. And go to the ninth. We give it to our horse. We’re hoping to come back in in the bottom and get the victory, but it didn’t happen.”
