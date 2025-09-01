Angels Key Pitcher May Not Return This Season
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Hunter Strickland has been on the injured list since July 9, and he may remain on the IL for the remainder of the season.
Strickland has a "significant strain" in a muscle in his shoulder, and was moved to the 60-day injured list just two days after being placed on IL. While the strain has kept him out for an extended period of time, it did not require surgery, as confirmed by Strickland after the incident.
“It doesn’t require surgery, which is the best, but it’s significant time,” Strickland said.
Interim manager Ray Montgomery said the right-hander is "feeling a lot better," though he isn't yet throwing. Montgomery also said there is still a chance Strickland comes back by the end of the regular season.
More news: Angels Doing Whatever They Can to Break Mike Trout Out of Slump
Strickland made 19 appearances before his injury, posting a 3.27 ERA through 22 innings in 2025. He was one of the Angels' most consistent relievers during a time where they were leaking runs, and he only allowed runs on three occasions.
Strickland's first appearance with the Angels came in 2021, when they received him from the Tampa Bay Rays. He didn't last long during his first stint at the Big A, appearing in just nine games before being DFA'd and claimed by the Milwaukee Brewers.
He signed for the Halos again ahead of the 2024 season after the Cincinnati Reds released him midway through 2023, and spent nearly the whole season in the majors. He made 72 appearances and posted a 3.31 ERA in 2024.
He elected free agency after 2024, though he returned to the Angels after the Texas Rangers released him in May.
More news: Angels Promote Pitcher for MLB Debut, Reinstate Veteran in Massive Roster Overhaul
The Angels will hope their reliever can make a return before the end of the season, as his contract only runs through 2025. With just a month left in the MLB regular season, Strickland will also hope to return as soon as possible to land another contract in 2026.
The Angels are looking to take a series off of the division-leading Astros on Monday, having won both of their last two games against the AL West's frontrunners. Ace Yusei Kikuchi will take the mound in Monday's game, which begins at 11:10 a.m. PT.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.