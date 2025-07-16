Angels Land Outfielder in 1-for-1 Trade Proposal With AL Contender
The Los Angeles Angels are gearing up towards the second half of the season, sitting at 47-49 on the year.
While sitting in fourth place in the American League West and four games back from the final Wild Card spot, there is tons of speculation that the Halos can be of use to some of the league's biggest contenders in a trade.
At the same time, the question remains if the current squad has what it takes to make a run and sneak into the postseason, breaking the longest current drought without October baseball in MLB.
One latest trade idea from The Athletic's Jim Bowden and Mitch Bannon has the Angels acquiring prospect Jonatan Clase from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for Reid Detmers.
The Halos get a speedy left fielder with an above-average arm, increasing potential, and a solid bat as a switch-hitter, but at the expense of Detmers, who has a 4.15 ERA this season out of the bullpen and has been tossing just a 1.35 ERA across his last 20 outings.
It is hard to properly value the southpaw not just because he is arbitration-eligible through 2028, but also due to him finally finding his footing as a reliever.
Clase presents tons of value in his own right, but at least for the 2025 season, he is seen as simply a fourth outfielder at best. The real return on investment may not present itself for quite some time, if at all.
Clase is the No. 21 ranked prospect in Toronto's system that already has quite a few outfielders. Since the Angels don't have a clear need for one as well, not seeing out Detmers' production this season could prove harmful for the team.
If a trade for the southpaw does present itself, the Angels would likely find a partner who can offer more of a return that what Toronto gives in this proposal.
