Angels Linked to $35 Million All-Star, World Series Winning Infielder in Blockbuster Trade
A link between the Los Angeles Angels and an All-Star infielder has emerged ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Despite a pessimistic offseason prediction, the Angels find themselves in the hunt for a playoff spot, albeit a Wild Card berth.
Still, for a team who hasn't played much baseball in the fall, the organization's position appears more promising than expected.
Heading into the deadline, the Angels looked set to become sellers, but their surprising success could open the team into getting aggressive and adding veterans who can help the team now.
In a story from The Athletic's baseball staff about players on the trade block, Los Angeles featured as a potential landing spot for Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies.
"Perhaps the season has gone south enough for Atlanta and for Albies that a player with notoriously inexpensive team control through 2027 becomes available," the article reads.
"Albies is in the midst of his worst big-league season by far, and since 2022, he’s posted a league-average OPS while missing significant time with injuries.
"There’s still value in the talent and the contract for an acquiring team, and Atlanta’s farm system could use a kickstart."
Albies has slashed .220/.290/.316 at the plate this season. He creates runs at a below-replacement-level rate, but at the age of 28, he still has enough of his athletic prime to get things turned around.
The infielder fields the ball well and offers plenty of experience, which can help younger players develop.
The Angels rushed Christian Moore into the majors, while Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel are relatively young — making an experienced infielder extremely valuable for a developing team.
Both infielders could benefit from a mentor like Albies to advance their game, particularly in terms of the mental aspects of baseball and fielding.
Despite his lackluster production, Albies will cost more than his numbers indicate because of his team-friendly deal that has him under contract for the next couple of seasons with club options.
A trade for Albies makes sense for the Angels in every aspect other than price. The team already has the worst farm system, according to MLB.com, and cannot afford to continue losing young talent.
The front office may decide that the trade is worthwhile if it helps bring along the team's current major league young players while putting the team in a better spot to earn a Wild Card spot.
