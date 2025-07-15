Angels’ Mike Trout Makes Exciting Announcement
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout made an announcement regarding a project he started in his hometown of New Jersey.
Trout is a known fan of golf, often playing during the offseason. As a result of his interest in the sport, Trout announced that he is launching a golf club aptly named Trout National.
The course opens next year, though invitations are already being sent ahead of its opening.
Located in Vineland, New Jersey, Trout is partnering with famed golfer Tiger Woods to build the course. Woods' TGR Designs is responsible for planning and developing the course.
The course is ready, but there are still preparations which are delaying the opening one year from the original timeline of 2025.
The targeted month is April 2026 for the course to open up for members.
"Every update from Trout National gets me more fired up! It's exciting to see members joining from all over the country. Huge shout out to the team back in New Jersey for making it happen," Trout posted on X.
TGR released a description of the course:
"Set among gentle rolling hills, the course will seamlessly weave between two distinct settings that include a former quarry and rambling farmland," the press release reads.
"The sandy site was once home to a silica sand mine which will be evident throughout the round with ample playable sandy waste areas strategically found throughout the routing, giving a distinct character to the course.
"Trout National – The Reserve will be highly strategic in nature as sprawling fairways will offer multiple routes from tee to green.
"Undulating green complexes with low-cut surrounds will further emphasize the challenging, yet fun-focused design where risk-reward opportunities will be presented throughout the round to create an ideal match play environment."
Trout is in the back half of his career and needs a passion project for his post-playing life.
Trout National offers the four-time American League MVP a project to work on, while bringing in a steady income — having unlimited access to Tiger Woods-designed greens also helps.
