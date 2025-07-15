Halos Today

Angels’ Mike Trout Makes Exciting Announcement

Nelson Espinal

Jul 9, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mike Trout (27) runs to first on a ground out in the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mike Trout (27) runs to first on a ground out in the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout made an announcement regarding a project he started in his hometown of New Jersey.

Trout is a known fan of golf, often playing during the offseason. As a result of his interest in the sport, Trout announced that he is launching a golf club aptly named Trout National.

The course opens next year, though invitations are already being sent ahead of its opening.

More news: Angels Starting Pitcher Makes Intentions Known as Trade Deadline Approaches

Located in Vineland, New Jersey, Trout is partnering with famed golfer Tiger Woods to build the course. Woods' TGR Designs is responsible for planning and developing the course.

The course is ready, but there are still preparations which are delaying the opening one year from the original timeline of 2025.

The targeted month is April 2026 for the course to open up for members.

"Every update from Trout National gets me more fired up! It's exciting to see members joining from all over the country. Huge shout out to the team back in New Jersey for making it happen," Trout posted on X.

TGR released a description of the course:

"Set among gentle rolling hills, the course will seamlessly weave between two distinct settings that include a former quarry and rambling farmland," the press release reads.

"The sandy site was once home to a silica sand mine which will be evident throughout the round with ample playable sandy waste areas strategically found throughout the routing, giving a distinct character to the course.

"Trout National – The Reserve will be highly strategic in nature as sprawling fairways will offer multiple routes from tee to green.

"Undulating green complexes with low-cut surrounds will further emphasize the challenging, yet fun-focused design where risk-reward opportunities will be presented throughout the round to create an ideal match play environment."

Trout is in the back half of his career and needs a passion project for his post-playing life.

Trout National offers the four-time American League MVP a project to work on, while bringing in a steady income — having unlimited access to Tiger Woods-designed greens also helps.

Having unlimited access to Tiger Woods designed greens also helps.

More news: Angels' Top Pick Reveals He Was Shocked to Get Selected No. 2 Overall

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/Angels News