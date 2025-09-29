Angels' Robert Stephenson Provides Ominous Update on Elbow Injury
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Robert Stephenson gave a worrying update on the elbow injury which kept him on the sidelines for the end of the season.
The right hander has dealt with major elbow issues in the past, having recovered from Tommy John surgery earlier in 2025. Stephenson spent a majority of this season on the injured list, first coming back in May but landing on the injured list again two games later with a nerve issue. He came back in August, pitching 10 more games before landing on the injured list a third time.
“We’re still kind of working on getting some more info and going through some decisions and stuff,” Stephenson told the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher.
Fletcher asked Stephenson if surgery was an option, and Stephenson declined to comment.
The Angels signed Stephenson to a three-year, $33 million contract ahead of 2024, however he didn't make his debut for the Halos until 2025. In his 12 appearances this season, he had a 2.70 ERA and struck out 10 batters in 10 innings.
His inital return from Tommy John showed promise, as he came straight into a game against the New York Yankees in May and threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts. His next outing, however, he came out of the game after just three pitches and landed back on the injured list.
Stephenson earned his contract after a solid 2023 season, during which he posted a 2.35 ERA with the Tampa Bay Rays through 42 appearances.
The right-hander's refusal to comment is a little worrying, as he had a positive outlook regarding his injury a week ago.
“Definitely not as concerned as I was last year,” Stephenson said. “I’m not going to make any assumptions until we get some pictures on it first. I don’t think it’s too serious hopefully.”
Stephenson is under contract through the 2026 season, and has a $2.5 million club option for 2027. While his injury is troubling, he has the entire offseason to rehabilitate to try to make a return and play his first full season since 2023.
