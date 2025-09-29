Angels Manager Has No Information Regarding Anthony Rendon's Health
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon hasn't played more than 58 games in a season since joining the team, and his injury status remains uncertain.
Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million deal with the Halos back in Dec. 2019, coming off the back of several impressive years with the Washington Nationals.
The deal was meant to pair the great Mike Trout along with Rendon and usher in a golden age of Angels baseball.
Instead, the contract has been one of the worst in baseball, mainly because of Rendon's availability and persistent injury record.
Before the season began, the Angels announced that Rendon was having hip surgery, which led to them placing him on the injured list, and he did not make a single appearance in 2025.
“He had a setback late in the offseason with his rehab,” general manager Perry Minasian said back in February.
“He's going to have hip surgery here in the very near future. I don't put time frames on it, but it's going to be a while until he's back.”
Interim manager Ray Montgomery, seven months after the announcement came, was asked by the media about Rendon's status, though he did not have an update to provide.
“I don’t have any information in regards to where it stands for next year, where his health currently sits, other than I’m rooting for him,” Montgomery said, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
Rendon is entering the final season of his current contract in 2026, a year when he could hopefully make his last appearance for the Angels.
Considering his advanced age and the nature of hip injuries, he may never play again and might focus on ensuring he can move comfortably in daily life.
He has already had two hip surgeries, along with a left hamstring strain, low back inflammation, and a left oblique strain during his six years under contract with the Angels.
Rendon will make $38.5 million next season, a sizable amount. At the very least, the Angels hope that the 35-year-old can serve as a designated hitter and help mentor the young Halos.
Regardless of how his last year plays out, his deal will go down as arguably the worst free agent signing in Angels history.
