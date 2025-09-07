Angels Notes: Key Reliever to IL, Nolan Schanuel Injury Setback, Pete Alonso to LA?
The Los Angeles Angels took a beating against the Athletics in the second game of a three-game set, losing a whopping 17-4. The Angels fell behind early due to a defensive miscue, and were unable to stop the A's offense before a position player pitching let it get out of hand.
Ahead of the game, the Angels placed reliever Ryan Zeferjahn on the injured list. The right-hander featured in the opening game of the series, allowing a run in 0.2 innings.
First baseman Nolan Schanuel is also on the injured list, and won't be back as soon as the Halos would have hoped. He suffered a minor setback during his recovery, and will need to spend a little more time on the IL.
Finally, the Angels may need to find a little more depth at first as well, and could look towards a superstar free agent to fill the gap. The Halos have been linked to All-Star Pete Alonso, who could enter free agency if he declines his player option, which he's expected to do.
