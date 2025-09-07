Angels Manager on Jose Soriano: 'He's Got Some Growth To Do'
Los Angeles Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery spoke about starting pitcher Jose Soriano's development following his disappointing start against the Athletics on Friday.
Soriano lasted just 2.1 innings on Friday, his shortest start this season, throwing 80 pitches and allowing eight runs to cross on six hits. The five walks he allowed in the outing were tied for the most he had thrown in any of appearances this season.
His ERA rose to 4.07 after the start, and his 82 runs allowed are more than any Angel this season except Jack Kochanowicz, who has allowed 89.
“The guys that are going to take that next step to the level we want him to be, and think he can be, find ways to do it,” Montgomery said. “Whether it’s efficiency, whether it’s pitch mix, whether it’s staying a little bit more unpredictable based on how you’re feeling – because only you know how the ball feels coming out of your hand more than anybody. Obviously, he’s still got some growth to do there.”
The right-hander has had an inconsistent season, and it shows in his numbers. He is one of just five pitchers this season to have double digits in both the wins and losses column, and his ERA has gone from as low as 2.70 to north of 4.00 this season.
Soriano was coming off of seven one-hit innings against the Astros heading into Friday's start. His performance against the Astros was his second scoreless start in a row.
Soriano isn't quite a strike out pitcher and largely pitches for weak contact, however he hasn't quite been able to execute this season. While he does have a ground ball percentage of 66.7 percent, the rate at which he allows hard-hit balls is in the bottom four percent in MLB.
The right-hander will have a few days to sort himself out, as he likely won't pitch until the Halos' series finale against the Twins on Wednesday. While the Halos' playoff hopes are seemingly out of the picture, the team could shake up the AL by beating a few key teams.
The Angels' series finale against the A's begins Sunday at 1: 07 p.m. PT.
