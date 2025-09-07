Halos Today

Angels' Logan O’Hoppe Exits Game After Taking Backswing to Face in Scary Moment

Gabe Smallson

Aug 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) reacts after throwing the ball to first base during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Aug 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) reacts after throwing the ball to first base during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe left the series finale against the Athletics after being hit on a warmup backswing from Jacob Wilson.

The swing appeared to hit O'Hoppe under his mask and on his chin as the young catcher exited the contest in the top of the seventh inning after writhing in pain around home plate.

Wilson immediately looked remorseful after the freak accident and checked to see if O'Hoppe was alright as members of the Angels' medical team rushed to the scene.

The Halos are working to end a three-game losing skid after getting outscored 27-8 by the Athletics during the first two games of the series.

O'Hoppe had an electric start to 2025, but a slow month of June seemed to have derailed his production. He hit .155 during that month, but seemed to show signs of life once again in July.

The 25-year-old catcher had a slash line of .273/.342/.349 with an OPS of .721 in July, which would be his highest batting average and on-base percentage in a given month this season.

Since August 1st, O'Hoppe has fallen back into struggles at the plate, hitting just .133 in those last 21 appearances. His .353 OPS and 29 strikeouts in that span have been frustrating to say the least.

The backstop's strikeout percentage of 32.2 percent puts him in the first percentile across MLB. His swing-and-miss rate of 34.2 percent is down at just the third percentile in baseball.

It isn't all bad from O'Hoppe, despite the inconsistencies since June, as he has proven to be one of the best in the league in terms of barrel percentage. He is barreling the ball 13.6 percent of the time, good for the 86th percentile in MLB. This mark is up from last season, when he achieved it 12 percent of the time.

His average exit velocity is showing improvement as well, as he hits the ball at an average speed of 91 mph, good for the 72nd percentile in MLB. This is up from his 90.4 mph average last year, placing him in the 70th percentile.

The hope for O'Hoppe is that he won't be forced to miss too much time and will be able to return to the diamond soon after the scary scene in Anaheim.

