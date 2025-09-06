Angels Place Reliever on Injured List As Bullpen Depth Takes Hit
The Los Angeles Angels lost a key bullpen arm to the injured list as right-hander Ryan Zeferjahn is placed on the 15-day IL for right knee tendinitis.
In a subsequent move to provide immediate depth, the Angels are calling up young pitcher Chase Silseth from Triple-A.
Zeferjahn gave Los Angeles 54.2 innings this season, posting a 4.77 ERA, which is the result of a couple of outings where he gave up a handful of runs.
He has good stuff from the bullpen, but his inconsistent command led to regular traffic on the basepaths.
Per FanGraphs, Zeferjahn is valued at -0.6 WAR, sitting well below replacement level. His Stuff+ is 120, per the database's pitch modeling system, while his Location+ is 84.
The 25-year-old Silseth has moved between the major and minor leagues a couple of times already.
In his three appearances with the Angels, he has not given up a run in 2.1 innings. His expected ERA is at 2.82.
Drafted in the 11th round back in 2021, Silseth is one of many pitchers that the Angels have drafted out of college and moved up the developmental ladder quickly.
In the Major Leagues over the past four seasons, he has a career ERA of 4.93 and FIP of 5.43.
His time in MLB has been filled with setbacks, facing injuries and "fatigue" over the past couple of years, but he has worked his way back into the Angels roster bubble.
He was drafted as a starter and broke through as one, but this season, he has transitioned into a reliever.
Last season, Angels general manager Perry Minasian said that Silseth would stay in the team's plans. He has been on the 40-man roster and now gets a chance to make good on Minasian's belief.
“We’ve seen him when he was healthy, and we’ve seen how effective he can be,” Minasian said, ac Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
“I know Chase and how bad he wants to be good, and what he’ll put into it this offseason to be in the best shape he can possibly be in. We believe he’s somebody that’s going to factor next spring, and have a chance to start games and win games for us.”
