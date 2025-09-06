Angels' Nolan Schanuel Suffers Minor Setback Amid Injury Recovery
Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel's return date will be pushed back even further after he suffered a setback in his injury rehab.
Schanuel had resumed baseball activities during the Angels' series against the Kansas City Royals, but had to slow back down after going too hard.
“We thought he had gotten close in Kansas City, and then he went out and went a little bit further there and it still bugged him a little bit,” Interim manager Ray Montgomery said. “I think he’s pretty close now. Today will be a good indication.”
More news: Angels Can 'Stir Up' AL Postseason Race, Says Insider
Schanuel originally suffered the injury against the Los Angeles Dodgers in mid-August, though he tried to play through the pain rather than going on the injured list. He last featured against the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 23, when he left the game early due to the lingering injury.
He has surpassed the 10-day minimum on the injured list and is eligible to return, and hopes to do so as soon as possible.
More news: Angels Named Among Top Landing Spots for Pete Alonso in Free Agency
“I’m hoping (to be back) as soon as possible,” Schanuel said. “I’ve never missed games like this before. I feel like I’m missing out on a lot. I don’t know what to do with my time. I’m hoping to get out there as soon as possible.”
While he wants to make a return, Schanuel also acknowledged the pain in his hand poses a problem and he needs to recover a little more before coming back to the team.
“It’s like when I extend my hands and I feel it shoot through my wrist,” he said. “If that can just be tamed down a little bit, I’m welcome to playing with a little bit of pain, but right now it’s a little too much.”
More news: Angels Minor League Affiliate Cancels Game After Outfielder’s Serious Car Accident
Oswald Peraza has been the primary replacement for Schanuel at first base, and he has been trending in the right direction after a subpar few weeks to open his Angels account. He will likely continue to get the largest share of the games until Schanuel's return, which the Halos can only hope will be in the coming days.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.