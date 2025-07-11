Angels' 3.27 ERA Pitcher Has 'Significant Strain,' Out Indefinitely
The Los Angeles Angels transferred right-handed relief pitcher Hunter Strickland to the 60-day injured list on Wednesday with right shoulder inflammation.
The Angels initially placed him on the 15-day IL two days prior. But after undergoing a second round of MRI exams on Wednesday, Strickland was reportedly diagnosed with a “significant strain” in a muscle in his shoulder, per the Orange County Register.
Strickland did not give a timeline for when he will return to the bullpen but confirmed the injury will not require surgery to repair.
“It doesn’t require surgery, which is the best, but it’s significant time,” Strickland said.
Strickland joined the Angels organization after the Cincinnati Reds released him, causing him to not make an MLB appearance during the 2023 season. Los Angeles signed him to a minor league deal in February and invited him to spring training.
He made his return to the MLB mound on April 8 against the Tampa Bay Rays and went on to make a career-high 72 appearances with the Angels. Strickland elected free agency after the 2024 season and signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers for the 2025 season.
However, the Rangers ultimately released Strickland from their Triple-A affiliate in May, which was when the Angels re-signed him to a minor league deal.
This is Strickland’s third stint with Los Angeles, as the Angels acquired him in a trade from the Rays in May 2021 to mark his first stint with Halos.
The Georgia native has made appearances with multiple MLB teams throughout his career but spent the most time with the San Francisco Giants in the first five seasons of his career. He also won a World Series championship with the Giants in his rookie season in 2014.
Strickland never made an MLB appearance with the Rangers. But since rejoining the Angels again, the 36-year-old has posted a 3.27 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 appearances this season.
Strickland is the third relief pitcher on the Angels’ injured list and the second on the 60-day IL.
Right-hander Robert Stephenson has a stretched nerve in his right bicep and landed on the IL in early June. He could return in late July, meanwhile, right-hander Ben Joyce will miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery on May 14.
