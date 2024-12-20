Angels Star Outfielder 'There to Be Had' in Potential Blockbuster Trade: Report
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward emerged as a trade candidate long before this winter, but he is one of four outfield bats that are readily available for interested teams.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, for teams hoping to land an outfielder bat, "the Mets' Starling Marte, Cleveland's Lane Thomas, San Francisco's Mike Yastrzemski and Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward are there to be had."
Ward, 30, is one of the players general manager Perry Minasian chose to hold onto at the trade deadline, which was a smart move at the time since he hit much better after the deadline had passed. Ward is eligible for arbitration for two more years before hitting free agency.
In 2024, Ward recorded career-highs in home runs (25) and RBIs (75). It was reported that Ward would garner much interest this offseason, and based on Passan's report, the Angels are more than willing to trade him away.
Ward is the type of player that could impact an already solid lineup. If the Angels were to trade him, the team could land a couple prospects in return. Landing prospects could help improve the Angels' farm system, one of the worst in the majors, or the prospects could be used in another deal to improve voids on the roster.
Minasian did acknowledge that there was still work to be done this offseason, despite the organization being one of the most aggressive clubs thus far.
“We want to get better,” Minasian said at the Winter Meetings. “We want to get deeper. Is that the bullpen? Is that the position players? Is that infield? Is that outfield? Is that starting rotation? We’ll find out. But we would definitely like to add to the team, not only the 26 but below that too.”
“I feel like we've addressed some needs,” Minasian added. “But we need to do more. We need to bring in more talent."
Minasian personally made a promise to fans that change would be imminent. While the Angels have made good on their promise to spark change, it still isn't enough.
A team that finished with a 63-99 record last season needs all the help possible. While the Angels have already addressed several needs from power hitters to pitchers, the job is far from finished.
