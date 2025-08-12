Angels Outfielder Carted Off Field With Scary Ankle Injury
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Gustavo Campero was carted off the field after an apparent ankle injury against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night.
While tracking down an eventual home run in right field, Campero appeared to step onto the wall while trying to make the grab and immediately fell to the ground in pain.
He was unable to put any weight on his leg, which was placed into a splint before he was put in the cart and taken off the field.
The Angels were leading the Dodgers, 7-0, going into the eighth inning before a Shohei Ohtani solo home run and Muncy long ball brought it to 7-4. However, the Halos slammed the door, winning their fourth game against the Dodgers this season and fifth straight dating back to last year.
Campero is currently batting .172 on the year across 28 appearances with three home runs and seven RBIs in that time. Although hitless on Monday, he had an RBI after grounding out to short, bringing Yoan Moncada home in the fifth inning.
Through his 26 appearances in Triple-A Salt Lake this season, it is a different story as the 27-year-old is batting .322/.399/.476 with an OPS of .874. He has added a pair of home runs and 18 RBIs during this time to go along with 11 stolen bases.
Originally a product of the New York Yankees system after being signed as a catcher to a minor league deal back in 2016, Campero hadn't yet made it out of the Rookie circuit. After being claimed off waivers by the Angels ahead of the 2021 campaign, he started to make some noise in Single-A, batting .245 through 41 appearances.
Campero rose up the ranks through the Angels' farm, culminating with his MLB debut towards the end of 2024.
The hope is that the young outfielder heals quickly from this unfortunate injury and will soon be able get back on the field. However, the injury didn't look good for the young outfielder, as the nearly 10-minute delay culminated with him being carted off the field.
The Angels should provide updates on Campero's status, so stay tuned for the latest on the injured outfielder.
