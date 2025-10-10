Halos Today

Angels, Albert Pujols Discussing Contract to Be Next Manager

J.P. Hoornstra

Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols in the dugout during the national anthem before the start of a game against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Apr 5, 2019.
Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols in the dugout during the national anthem before the start of a game against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Apr 5, 2019. / Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Albert Pujols never left in Anaheim in one sense. Since he last played in 2022, Pujols has worked for the team in the capacity of his personal services contract, an add-on to the 10-year, $240 million contract he signed in his prime as a slugging first baseman/DH.

Soon, he could be coming back to Anaheim in a new role: as the Angels' manager.

According to a report from Sam Blum and Katie Woo of The Athletic, the Angels met with Pujols this week to discuss their managerial vacancy, and have begun discussing the terms of a contract.

Per the report, Pujols met with general manager Perry Minasian on Thursday and the meeting went well. According the report, the job is essentially Pujols' if he wants it.

Pujols has been linked to the Angels' managerial vacancy in rumors for weeks. Friday's report serves as the first tangible evidence that Pujols is the favorite to succeed Ron Washington, whose 2026 option was recently declined by the team.

Pujols is three years removed from his final season in Major League Baseball, and four years removed from his final game with the Angels.

A future Hall of Famer, Pujols hit 222 of his 703 career home runs with the Angels from 2012-21. If he's hired, Pujols would become the Angels' fifth manager in eight seasons since Mike Scioscia managed his final game in 2018.

More to come on this story.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra
J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra is an On SI Contributor. A veteran of 20 years of sports coverage for daily newspapers in California, J.P. covered MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels (occasionally of Anaheim) from 2012-23 for the Southern California News Group. His first book, The 50 Greatest Dodgers Games of All-Time, published in 2015. In 2016, he won an Associated Press Sports Editors award for breaking news coverage. He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/Angels News