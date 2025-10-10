Angels, Albert Pujols Discussing Contract to Be Next Manager
Albert Pujols never left in Anaheim in one sense. Since he last played in 2022, Pujols has worked for the team in the capacity of his personal services contract, an add-on to the 10-year, $240 million contract he signed in his prime as a slugging first baseman/DH.
Soon, he could be coming back to Anaheim in a new role: as the Angels' manager.
According to a report from Sam Blum and Katie Woo of The Athletic, the Angels met with Pujols this week to discuss their managerial vacancy, and have begun discussing the terms of a contract.
Per the report, Pujols met with general manager Perry Minasian on Thursday and the meeting went well. According the report, the job is essentially Pujols' if he wants it.
Pujols has been linked to the Angels' managerial vacancy in rumors for weeks. Friday's report serves as the first tangible evidence that Pujols is the favorite to succeed Ron Washington, whose 2026 option was recently declined by the team.
Pujols is three years removed from his final season in Major League Baseball, and four years removed from his final game with the Angels.
A future Hall of Famer, Pujols hit 222 of his 703 career home runs with the Angels from 2012-21. If he's hired, Pujols would become the Angels' fifth manager in eight seasons since Mike Scioscia managed his final game in 2018.
More to come on this story.