Angels Make Massive Roster Move Ahead of Series Opener vs Braves
The Los Angeles Angels made a few changes to their roster ahead of their series against the Atlanta Braves.
The Halos reinstated outfielder Jorge Soler from the injured list and recently optioned infielder Scott Kingery to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Soler very recently insinuated that he could imminently be activated after being shelved on the injured list with low back inflammation on June 20, and not playing in a game since June 17.
Soler is hitting .207/.280/.350 this season with a .631 OPS across 67 appearances. He has slugged eight home runs to go along with 26 RBIs during his first year in an Angels uniform.
The 2021 World Series MVP was acquired mere hours after the conclusion of the 2024 MLB season, being swapped for right-hander Griffin Canning on Halloween to seemingly kick off the offseason for the Angels.
As for Kingery, he was another veteran acquisition from the Halos this offseason to sprinkle in with the strong core of young talent. He was traded from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash considerations one day after Soler came to Anaheim this offseason.
Kingery has made just 13 appearances with the Angels this season, batting .160 during this time. Over in the minor leagues, it is a much different story for the infielder.
Kingery is hitting .373/.418/.578 with an absurd .996 OPS across 21 games in Triple-A. He even got his OPS up to 1.276 across five Arizona Complex League games on a rehab assignment.
The veterans have been brought to the Angels with their unique strengths and clubhouse presence, but another aspect of Soler's game that can easily be overlooked is his arm. Although getting most of his starts in as a designated hitter, Soler has been playing more in right field as three-time MVP Mike Trout is still ramping towards a return to the outfield.
Soler has an above average arm strength ranking according to baseball savant, grading in the 74th percentile of qualified fielders across MLB.
The hope is that Soler can continue to stay healthy and get his bat up to a more recognizable form as the veteran returns to right field on Tuesday to kick off the three-game set.
