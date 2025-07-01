MLB Insider Provides Insight Into Angels' Trade Deadline Plans
The Los Angeles Angels are still in the running to make their first postseason debut since 2014. And the lingering hope of ending MLB’s longest current postseason drought could impact how the Angels tackle the upcoming trade deadline.
Sitting one game behind the Seattle Mariners for the final American League Wild Card spot, the Angels may decide to buy instead of sell at the deadline.
More news: Angels Star Outfielder Linked to AL Contender in Potential Blockbuster Trade
But the Angels have been in this position before, and it did not end well. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale explained how in 2023, Los Angeles was close to claiming a Wild Card spot and had two-way player Shohei Ohtani as a potential trade option.
Rather than trading Ohtani at the deadline, the Angels took a chance and kept the two-time AL Most Valuable Player. Los Angeles acquired right-handed starting pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López.
The Angels ultimately finished the season with a 73-89 record and failed to make the postseason for the eighth season in a row. And to add salt to the wound, Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers that offseason.
Two years later, the Halos are in a similar situation with several players that will gain attention if they become available on the trade market.
More news: Yankees Interested in Angels' $6 Million Infielder in Potential Trade
Their closer Kenley Jansen is anticipated to be a future Hall of Famer, while left fielder Taylor Ward’s 20 home runs ranks third in the AL. Starting pitcher Tyler Anderson is a two-time All-Star and reliever Reid Detmers was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft.
If Los Angeles decides to follow the same path they did in 2023 when they did not trade Ohtani, the Angels could let go of players before the Aug. 31 deadline if the postseason becomes out of reach.
In addition to Giolito and López, the Angels acquired right-hander Dominic Leone at the 2023 deadline. By the end of August, all three were claimed off waivers by other teams.
Given how long it has been since the Angels made a postseason appearance, Los Angeles might be willing to take the gamble again and be buyers at the deadline.
More news: Angels Castoff Who Turned Career Around Suffers Devastating Achilles Injury
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.