Angels Make Roster Move, Call Up Pitcher Ahead of Wednesday’s Game
The Los Angeles Angels made a roster move on Wednesday as they recalled right-hander Chase Silseth from Triple-A Salt Lake.
In a corresponding move, right-hander Jose Soriano has been placed on the paternity list.
Silseth currently has a 3.50 ERA this season across 15 appearances in Triple-A this season. He has tossed 41 strikeouts to 24 walks across 36 innings of work.
The 25-year-old right-hander was drafted by the Halos in the 2021 MLB Draft and has been working his way through the minor league system ever since. Silseth has just 25 MLB appearances, totalling an ERA of 5.06 during this time.
He has yet to play on a major league mound this season, but all that can change depending on if he is used while with the team.
As for Soriano, his ERA has inflated a bit this season, but allowing 12 earned runs in his last three starts has unfortunately contributed to that.
On the season, the 26-year-old right-hander has a 4.00 ERA across 26 starts, which is tied for the most in MLB. Soriano has thrown 130 strikeouts this season to 64 walks, resulting in a career-high bWAR of 2.5.
Soriano has one of the best average fastball velocities in the majors, as his speed of 97.3 mph is in the 90th percentile among qualified pitchers. Soriano is also in a league of his own regarding the amount of ground balls he generates, doing so 66.7 percent of the time, which currently leads MLB.
Soriano's knuckle curve is one of his most effective pitch in the arsenal and is also his second-most frequent offering. His opposing batting average against it is just .186, with batters swinging and missing 42.8 percent of the time, the most in his pitch mix.
