Angels Make Roster Move, Designate Infielder for Assignment
The Los Angeles Angels shuffled around their roster ahead of their second game of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners, recalling second baseman Christian Moore and selecting the contract of shortstop Denzer Guzman.
In a corresponding move, they designated utility man Scott Kingery and optioned outfielder Matthew Lugo.
The Angels optioned Moore to Triple-A at the beginning of September amid some struggles at the plate, and he didn't show much improvement with the Bees either. Moore batted .175 during his nearly two-week stint in the minors, however the Angels called him up regardless, likely to get him a little more major league experience over expiring contract Luis Rengifo, who has taken the majority share of the reps at second since his demotion.
More news:Angels Surprisingly Calling Up Top Shortstop Prospect: Report
Guzman, on the other hand, has had a fantastic season, and has been tearing pitchers apart it Triple-A. The shortstop has 36 appearances since his promotion from Double-A at the beginning of August, and is slashing .262/.366/.454 with six home runs during his time there.
Guzman may be coming as a temporary replacement for shortstop Zach Neto, who was absent from the Halos' lineup on Friday. The 21-year-old has also featured at third base this season, opening up other options for him once Neto returns.
Kingery has been rather underwhelming for the Angels all season, posting just a .392 OPS through 27 at-bats this season.
Lugo has bounced between Triple-A and MLB all season, however has been a solid option off the bench while at the highest level. His first stint in MLB this season was rather successful, posting a .814 OPS in 39 at-bats in May. He hit a little bit of a rut after that, however ended his most recent MLB spell well, with hits in four of his last six games.
More news:Angels' Ray Montgomery Away From Team Due to Death in Family.
With their season all but over, the Angels have once again turned to their youth and appear to be planning for next season. Moore is a highly touted prospect, and has shown flashes of potential all season which indicate he could be the Angels' second baseman for the foreseeable future.
The Halos will hope their talents can perform at the MLB level, and will have a chance to see what they can do against their first challenge, the Mariners, who they play Saturday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.