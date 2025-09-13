Angels' Ray Montgomery Away From Team Due to Death in Family
Los Angeles Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery is stepping away from the team due to a personal matter, as he is set to miss Saturday and Sunday's games.
On Friday, Montgomery revealed that his father-in-law's funeral is taking place over the weekend, leading him to grieve with his family over those two days.
In his absence, bench coach Ryan Goins will be the skipper for the weekend's games.
“It's a double-edged sword at this point because he's lived a great life, happy to be able to go back and celebrate his life even though it’s terrible,” Montgomery said, according to Rhett Bolinger of MLB.com.
“Go-Go is gonna manage the next two days.”
The Angels are in the middle of a three-game divisional battle with the Seattle Mariners. The Halos lost Friday's series opener 2-1 on the road, but Saturday and Sunday both present opportunities for the team to bounce back and potentially capture the series victory.
Amid the closing part of the season, the Angels are going to miss lefty Reid Detmers for the rest of the season with elbow inflammation, while Jo Adell and Zach Neto missed Friday's game due to injuries as well.
Adell was scratched due to vertigo, something that the center fielder had battled with earlier in the week, though the flight to Seattle aggravated his symptoms.
“I'm hoping to get back pretty soon,” Adell said.
“I got on the flight and it crept back and it was just kind of like a miserable 48 hours of trying to get it back, right? But we've got some ideas. We're working on some things to get me back.”
Neto, on the other hand, was hit by a pitch on Thursday, injuring his already-hurt wrist. His future status remains uncertain.
“It really is like minute to minute, day to day,” Montgomery said.
“Only he knows how he's feeling in the moment. We're gonna give him a minute to let it calm down.”
Additionally, Logan O'Hoppe is already on the seven-day injured list as well. All of these absences are adding up to leave the team missing key contributors in the dugout and on the field.
“Everybody's feeling it this time of year, right?” Montgomery added.
“There's certain things that you're just gonna go through that you have to work through. So just keep monitoring guys and see where we're at.”
