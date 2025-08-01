Angels Make Roster Move Following Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Angels optioned relief pitcher Sam Bachman to make room for new arrival Andrew Chafin, per Jeff Fletcher.
Fletcher also reports the Angels also expect Oswald Peraza's arrival, but have not made a move yet.
The Angels received Chafin with Luis Garcia on Wednesday, however Garcia was active for the series finale against the Texas Rangers while Chafin was not. He played 26 games for the Washington Nationals before the trade, posting a 2.70 ERA through 20 innings of work. He has a career 3.39 ERA, and had a 1.53 ERA in his last stint in the AL West with the 2021 Athletics.
Garcia did not feature for the Halos on Wednesday, but is familiar with the uniform, as this will be his third stint at the Big A.
Bachman missed most of the beginning of the season with Thoracic outlet syndrome, and spent the first month after his return with Triple-A Salt Lake. Since coming back to MLB June 13, he has a 5.02 ERA in 18 games, striking out 12 batters in 14.1 innings.
The Angels traded for Peraza close to Thursday's deadline, designating utilityman Kevin Newman for assignment shortly after. Peraza has left a lot to be desired with the bat this season, posting just a .548 OPS with three homers, but the Angels are hopeful a change of scenery on a playoff-hopeful team will turn his year around.
The Halos can field Chafin as soon as tonight in their series opener against the Chicago White Sox, which they will hope can help close the 4.5 game gap between themselves and the Seattle Mariners in the AL Wild Card race. First pitch is at 6:38 p.m. PT at Angel Stadium.
