Angels Make Roster Move, Place Key Reliever on Injured List
The Los Angeles Angels have recalled right-handed pitched Victor Mederos from Triple-A Salt Lake.
In a corresponding move, right-hander Hunter Strickland has been placed on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation. He has a 3.27 ERA across 22 innings pitched for the Halos and has been one of the most productive relievers in the bullpen.
Strickland is well known for the first five years of his career with the San Francisco Giants, helping win a World Series during his 2014 rookie campaign. After splitting time with the Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals in 2019, Strickland secured another ring with the Nationals that October.
There were only four Strickland appearances in 2020 as he was a member of the New York Mets and the right-hander bounced around again to begin the following season with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Strickland first made his way to the Halos during a tumultuous 2021 campaign that saw him spend time with the Rays, Angels, and later the Milwaukee Brewers franchises. After 66 games with the Cincinnati Reds in 2022, the veteran was stashed away in Triple-A for the beginning of 2023 before being released.
Ahead of the 2024 season, Strickland signed with the Halos as a spring training invite on a minor league deal. To that point of his career, the veteran had nine years of experience and a career 3.41 ERA, but impressed in his 73.1 innings of work, keeping his ERA down to 3.31 and getting his strikeout-to-walk ratio up to 2.38.
This season was more of the same production, including an ERA+ of 130 (30 percent higher than league average), but the move to the injured list will put a halt to his progress.
As for Mederos, he is in the middle of a 3.97 ERA season across 14 appearances in both High-A and Triple-A. During his lone game with the Angels in April, Mederos allowed two earned runs in three innings of work.
