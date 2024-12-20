Angels Make Trade With Braves, Swap Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves have made another trade this offseason on Friday. The Angels acquired left-handed pitcher Mitch Farris for right-handed pitcher Davis Daniel, who was designated for assignment this week when the Angels acquired catcher Chuckie Robinson from the Chicago White Sox.
Farris, 23, was selected in the 14th round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Braves. Last year across three levels — Single-A, High-A, and Double-A — he had a 3.08 ERA over 108 innings pitched. His best and longest stay came in High-A, when he made 17 appearances (16 starts), going 4-4 with a 2.95 ERA across 82.1 innings pitched. He had 93 strikeouts, 25 walks, and allowed five home runs.
He then got called up to Double-A where he made one appearance, allowing four earned runs in three innings of work.
Farris will now be joining the Angels organization as they offload Daniel, who was DFA'd this week.
Daniel, 27, was selected by the Angels in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He's made nine appearances (six starts) with the Halos at the MLB level over the last two seasons, going 2-5 with a 5.06 ERA across 42.2 innings.
Daniel will now get an opportunity to improve in the Braves organization, while the Angels get a chance to develop a younger pitcher in Farris.
Knowing these two teams, this probably won't be the last time they come together on a trade this offseason.
More Angels News:
Angels’ Patrick Sandoval Signs $18 Million Deal With AL Contender
Angels Sign Former Royals Catcher as Busy Offseason Continues
Angels Linked to Projected $14 Million All-Star Infielder Cut by AL West Rival
Recently-Traded Angels Pitcher Who Was Cut by New Team Signs $4 Million Deal With Mets