Angels Sign Former Royals Catcher as Busy Offseason Continues
The Los Angeles Angels signed Sebastian Rivero to a minor-league contract this week, according to Chris Harris of the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas.
Rivero, 26, struggled offensively in 2024, posting a .186/.239/.249 slash line over 75 games split between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett in the Atlanta Braves' system. He previously had a short stint in the majors with the Kansas City Royals during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
While with the Royals in 2019, Rivero was added to the 40-man roster for the first time in his career. It protected him from being selected by another organization in the Rule 5 draft. It also meant he was one step closer to his dream.
The story of where and when he got the call was unique. Rivero said he was at a Panda Express restaurant on Nov. 19 when he got a call from assistant general manager J.J. Picollo.
Before their phone conversation, Rivero received a text message from Picollo. He immediately called his wife to give her a heads-up.
“Hey, this might be it. This might be the call,” Rivero recalled telling her. “She told me something that I’ll always remember, ‘Call me as soon as he gives you the good news.’ She already knew.”
Rivero called his parents immediately after and was moved to tears because he couldn't share the news with them in person.
His time with Kansas City was short lived but he did get to play alongside his childhood hero, Salvador Perez.
“Salvy is, for me, the best catcher in the major leagues,” Rivero said. “Other people would tell you he’s not. For me, he’s a great guy, a great teammate, good everything. I don’t think he knows that he’s my favorite player still. But everything that Salvy does out on the field, I write it down in a book like this might help me down the road.”
The Royals released Rivero in November 2022 after being sent to the minors the maximum of five times during the 2022 season, in addition to three times in 2021. The frequent back-and-forth between the Royals and the minors over the past two years, combined with the cancellation of the 2020 minor league season, has significantly limited his experience at the higher levels of the minors.
With the Angels, Rivero will learn from veteran Travid d'Arnaud, who only has a couple years left in his career, and Logan O'Hoppe, who is one of the games' brightest upcoming stars.