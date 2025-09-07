Angels Manager Explains Zach Neto’s Absence from Sunday’s Lineup
Los Angeles Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery revealed why star shortstop Zach Neto is missing from the lineup for the Halos' series finale against the Athletics on Sunday.
Neto is 2-for-21 in September, and doesn't have a hit in the series against the A's. Neto is not injured, but Montgomery wanted him to have a rest day.
“You get to that point where you start to chase results more than process,” interim manager Ray Montgomery said to the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “And maybe you’re swinging at stuff, and your decision making changes. The quality of the at-bat might go down a little bit. So sometimes you just need to step away and watch it for a minute to be able to regroup.”
Neto is having a fantastic season, and has played nearly every game since returning from a shoulder injury in April. He has a career-high 25 home runs and 60 RBIs on the season with a .792 OPS. He also has 24 stolen bases, making him the fourth player in Angels history with multiple 20/20 seasons.
He has finished every month this season except August with a batting average above .250, and has been one of the Halos most consistent offensive producers.
“His lows have been less low and his highs have been controlled a little bit,” Montgomery said. “He’s really maturing into the type of player we’re watching every day. I think he’s doing a good job of that. He knows October is the goal. Not September.”
The Angels have Neto locked down through the 2029 season, and he is already showing flashes of becoming an all-time player for the Halos. The next step is giving him an extension and ensuring he stays for much longer than that.
“He’s still so young,” Montgomery said. “What I don’t think he may realize is he’s only coming into what going to be his prime. He’s still on the front end of that. So that’s exciting.”
After Neto's rest day, the Angels will head into a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins to end their home stand. The opening game of that series comes on Monday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
