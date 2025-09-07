Angels Reshape Roster with Pitching Move, DFA Infielder Ahead of Series Finale vs Athletics
The Los Angeles Angels called up left-handed pitcher Sammy Peralta ahead of their series finale against the Athletics on Sunday.
In corresponding moves, they optioned reliever Chase Silseth to Triple-A and designated infielder Chad Stevens for assignment.
The Angels signed Peralta to a minor league contract in the middle of the season, and he has stayed with Triple-A Salt Lake since. He has a 4.33 ERA through 24 appearances with the Bees, and has been used as a starter or a reliever. He has also struck out 70 batters through his 70.2 innings pitched this season.
Peralta played in both 2023 and 2024 in MLB with the White Sox, and has a career 4.37 ERA. In 2023, he played 16 games and pitched 20 innings, posting a 4.05 ERA. He played just nine games the following season, allowing nine runs in 15 innings.
The right-hander elected free agency after 2024.Silseth has had limited appearances at the MLB level this season, but has been a decent option out of the bullpen when he has featured.
He has a 2.25 ERA this season, allowing one run through four innings pitched. He featured in the Angels' 17-4 loss on Saturday, allowing a home run through 1.2 innings. Stevens has also had a very limited role in MLB, having played just five games this season. He has been in Triple-A since July 8, and will have to clear waivers if he is to return.
Through five games with the Angels, Stevens has two hits in 13 at bats. He has been much more impressive this season, posting an .858 OPS through 116 games. He is closing in on a 20/20 season, with 18 homers and 20 stolen bases in Triple-A.
The Angels have exhausted most of their bullpen arms against the A's, as both starters have left the game before the end of the third inning in the first two games of the series. Peralta will likely feature at some point for the Halos on Sunday, especially if the game heads in the same direction as the last two.
The final game of the series begins Sunday at 12:38 p.m. PT.
