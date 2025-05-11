Halos Today

Angels Manager Reveals Why He Doesn't Argue With Umpires Despite Missed Calls

Gabe Smallson

Apr 15, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington trots back to the dugout during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. All MLB players will be wearing the number 42 on Jackie Robinson Day to commemorate Robinson making his major league debut in 1947. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Apr 15, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington trots back to the dugout during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. All MLB players will be wearing the number 42 on Jackie Robinson Day to commemorate Robinson making his major league debut in 1947. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels are working out a few kinks at this point in the season.

A recent point of contention came on Friday evening when Nolan Schanuel was at the plate with a 3-0 count and his team down by two runs. A walk would've loaded the bases, but instead, the umpire made the wrong call on a would-be ball four and Schanuel eventually flied out.

More news: Angels Rise in Latest MLB Power Rankings From National Outlet

Especially with the recent displays of managers getting their money's worth at games, Ron Washington was asked about not arguing what was an obvious miss from the umpire.

“I didn’t come to the ballpark to get kicked out,” Washington said on Saturday. “Those umpires, they do a good job. I don’t think he did that on purpose. He had been calling a good game all night, and he made one bad call. Schanuel, I understand how Schanuel feels, but the at-bat isn’t over. That’s the mentality that mature players have, so he’s growing into that.”

When the manager leaves the dugout to argue balls and strikes, it's grounds for an automatic ejection.

More news: Does Shohei Ohtani Regret Initially Signing With Angels? Agent Nez Balelo Answers

Washington continued to defend his actions, or lack thereof, somewhat comedically and spoke on being conscious of wanting to stay in the dugout for the entirety of the games.

“I yell at the umpire,” Washington said. “When it’s time for me to get thrown out, as I keep telling you guys, I will. But one time, I’m gonna run out there and get thrown out and I’m gonna point to y’all, since y’all seem to think I need to get thrown out.”

Washington has yet to be ejected as manager of the Halos, but has been booted early 15 times in his eight seasons with the Texas Rangers. The legend of Washington's past dismay with umpires doesn't end there, as he once reportedly paid a $200 fine entirely in pennies after an argument sustained during spring training in 2014.

His response as to why he paid with 20,000 pennies was simple: "I didn't have my checkbook."

More news: Angels Appear to Be Looking for Third Baseman of the Future

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News