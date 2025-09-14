Angels Manager Provides Concerning Zach Neto Injury Update
Los Angeles Angels bench coach Ryan Goins, who is standing in for interim manager Ray Montgomery, proivded an update on shortstop Zach Neto's injury.
Neto missed a third consecutive game with a hand injury, which originally occurred Aug. 20 when he was hit by a pitch.
“With the hand it’s going to be tough,” said bench coach Ryan Goins, who is serving as Angels manager this weekend. “Still day to day. We’ll see where he’s at from there.”
The shortstop has been the Halos' best player this season, and is a huge miss for the Angels. Through 128 games, Neto has a career-high 26 home runs and currently has the best batting average (.257), on-base percentage (.319) and slugging percentage (.474) of his career.
His .793 OPS is the third highest on the team behind Jo Adell and Yoan Moncada.
Despite the injury, Neto has no intention of changing his approach at the plate. He had an altercation with Houston Astros starter Hunter Brown earlier in the season after being hit while standing close to the plate.
“It’s never fun to get hit, especially in a spot where it’s most common,” Neto said. “It’s my glove hand. I’m catching a ball there every single day. You know me. I like to throw myself around in the infield too. So diving doesn’t help me either. But it’s just a matter of not changing who you are. I’m still going to stand on the plate. If I get hit there, I get hit there again.”
While Neto has been out of the lineup, the Angels have been fielding 21-year-old Denzer Guzman at shortstop. Guzman is the No. 9 prospect in the Angels' system, and could remain at the Big A beyond Neto's recovery, as he has experience playing third base.
The Angels will lose both Yoan Moncada and Luis Rengifo in free agency, and the duo have played the vast majority of games at the hot corner this season.
With the season coming to a close and high hopes for the 2026 season, the Angels have no reason to rush their franchise cornerstone back from his injury. With 12 games left in the season, the Angels have nothing left to contend for, and rushing back Neto could do more harm than good in the long run.
