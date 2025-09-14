Zach Neto Sits Again, Angels Shift: A Look at Sunday's Lineup Moves
Los Angeles Angels star shortstop Zach Neto will miss his third straight game against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday with wrist soreness.
A pitch hit Neto on the wrist Aug. 20, and he has aggravated the injury a few times since. The Angels consider him day-to-day. His absence in the lineup has made room for shortstop prospect Denzer Guzman at the MLB level.
Guzman may have a temporary role now, however due to his ability to play third base, he may find a long-term spot in the team if he performs well due to the Halos' likely departures at that position.“It means a lot to me,” Guzman said through an interpreter. “I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a kid. We were working for this. And I’m happy I’m here.”
Guzman went 0-for-3 in his debut, however gets another chance with another start on Sunday.
He will bat seventh.The 21-year-old's arrival isn't the only change made within the last few days to the Halos' lineup, however.Christian Moore also made his return from Double-A after a short stint in the minors, and will also start Sunday.
While he didn't perform how he would have hoped in the minors, Moore said it was good to "get a breather, reset my mind a little bit."
Angels Starting Lineup
- Mike Trout, DH
- Yoán Moncada, 3B
- Taylor Ward, LF
- Jo Adell, RF
- Christian Moore, 2B
- Logan Davidson, 1B
- Denzer Guzman, SS
- Sebastián Rivero, C
- Bryce Teodosio, CF
Sebastian Rivero and Logan Davidson are other relatively new names to the lineup. Rivero is standing in for Logan O'Hoppe and Travis d'Arnaud, both of whom are on the concussion injured list.
Davidson is taking over at a vacant first base spot. Deadline addition Oswald Peraza had played first before Davidson, however his lack of offensive production spurred a change for the Angels.
The Halos are looking to avoid a sweep against the Mariners, having lost each of the last three games by extremely narrow margins. The Halos will hope their new additions can get the job done on the road and keep them out of last place in the division in the final game of the series, which begins Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
