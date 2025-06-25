Angels Manager Provides Ominous Update on Zach Neto Injury
Los Angeles Angels star shortstop Zach Neto injured his shoulder during Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox, and manager Ray Montgomery did not have much to share after the game.
While trying to steal a base during the eighth inning, Neto hurt his shoulder as he slid into second base. He remained in the game until he made an error throwing the ball over to first base.
Montgomery spoke with reporters after the game, offering little information other than explaining the thought process of taking Neto out of the game.
"Yeah, no listen. I mean, obviously he jammed his shoulder when he went in to second base on the stolen base. And then when he made that throw, we didn't like the way it looked so we took him out precautionary," Montgomery said.
"We'll see what happens. I don't have any information at this point other than we weren't gonna let him go back out there after that. So we'll see what happens."
According to the manager, Neto is going to get an MRI with more information available on Wednesday regarding the exact nature of the injury.
Neto has been the Los Angeles Angels' best player this season, racking up 1.5 WAR, which is the highest number among the team's batters.
The shortstop plays well on offense and defense — hitting well and fielding impressively at a key defensive position.
He is slashing .278/.321/.494 with 12 home runs. He ranks in the 94th percentile in expected slugging and sweet spot percentage.
His exit velocity is in the 87th percentile and he gets the barrel of the bat on the ball at a rate in the 91st percentile.
Neto hits the ball hard and often. He was on a path to potentially make the All-Star team, though a stint on the injured list would all but end that possibility, especially in a loaded shortstop class in the American League.
