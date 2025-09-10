Angels Manager Reveals Rationale for Surprise Mike Trout Change
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout batted leadoff on Sunday for just the second time this season. He did it again on Monday and got his first RBI of the month.
After batting .214 during the month of August, Trout had his worst month at the plate since his first 29 games of the season in April (and four games in March).
Acting manager Ray Montgomery slid Trout up in the order, not because he isn't capable of holding the No. 3 spot anymore but to hopefully get him some more at-bats.
More news: Angels Make Surprise Mike Trout Change Ahead of Monday’s Game
“Not at all,” Montgomery responded when asked about the shift being related to no longer being a middle-of-the-order run-producer. “We could pick apart any particular season with 20, 30, 50, 100 at-bats, whatever the number is, and point to something that I don’t think is really there, relative to what it would be for the 12 years prior. Mike Trout is Mike Trout. Anytime he’s in the lineup and hitting first, he gets more at-bats, which for me is all the better.”
In the minuscule sample size, Trout has two hits, an RBI, and three walks in the last two games as the leadoff batter.
Montgomery continued on by saying that although this isn't the 2014 version of Trout anymore, he is still looking to contribute as the still dependable 2025 version of himself.
“We understand the last 50 to 100 plate appearances, it hasn’t been vintage Mike, but I’m sure if you talk to him, he’s going to be doing everything he can to get back to where he’s comfortable. He’s still very productive. It’s just not MVP Mike from 10 years ago. If you ask anybody, as they progress in their career, if you held them to the standard of their best years, I think you’re going to get that drop off. I’m sure he wants to do more. He would tell you that.”
More news: Angels Promoting Top Pitching Prospect in Exciting Move
For anyone to be held to a certain standard based on past seasons, Trout in particular has three MVP awards, 11 All-Star nods, and nine Silver Slugger awards. Although he can still be a key player for the Halos, the MVP seasons may be behind him.
Regardless, Trout's commitment to putting in the work to remain in a place where he can help the team, and even just being flexible enough to move around in the order, speaks more to his present-day character and mindset, versus comparing him to older versions of himself.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.