Angels Make Surprise Mike Trout Change Ahead of Monday’s Game
The Los Angeles Angels made a surprising change with designated hitter Mike Trout for Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins, as they will him leading off in the bottom of the first.
Trout hasn't batted leadoff for the Halos since April 23, 2024, when he hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first. The last time he had served as the leadoff man prior to then was in 2020.
More news: Concussion Forces Angels to Turn to Catcher Who Hasn't Played MLB Game in 3 Years
The 11-time All-Star has been going through a bit of a slump over the last five or so weeks, and his move in the lineup could be due to his recent struggles. He's batting .188 in September, and has more than twice as many strikeouts as he does hits this month.
He had a similar slump heading into his last leadoff appearance, getting just seven hits in his last 45 at-bats.
Trout has had a solid season at the plate, though he hasn't quite been producing how he did prior to his knee injury in 2024. He has a .229 batting average and reached 20 home runs for the first time since the 2022 season.
More news: Angels Linked to Top Managerial Candidate on Market for 2026
Angels Place Logan O'Hoppe on IL, Transfer Jorge Soler to 60-Day IL
Trout's wasn't the only move the Angels made ahead of their game on Monday, as they also moved catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the injured list after Jacob Wilson's bat caught him in the chin during a practice swing during Sunday's series finale against the Athletics.
The 26-year-old Sebastian Rivero will replace O'Hoppe on the roster, and has the chance to make his first MLB appearance since 2022 with the Kansas City Royals. He had a .368 OPS through 17 games that season.
Jorge Soler was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster.
The Angels hope their lineup change will help them produce some better results against the Twins, who swept them in three games in Minnesota at the end of April. The Angels scored five runs across those three games, and will look to improve during this series.
More news: Angels 'Open' to Bringing Back Ron Washington as Manager Next Season: Report
Halos No. 5 prospect Caden Dana is starting the opening game at the Big A after a two-run performance through five innings against the Royals on Sept. 2. The opening game of the series begins at 6:38 p.m. PT.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.