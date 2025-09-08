Angels Promoting Top Pitching Prospect in Exciting Move
The Los Angeles Angels are promoting one of their top pitching prospects up the minor league developmental ladder.
Left-handed pitcher Sam Aldegheri is advancing from Double-A to Triple-A, a move that will see him take the next step after succeeding with the Rocket City Trash Pandas.
Aldegheri put up an impressive 3.72 ERA with 110 strikeouts over 128.1 innings of work in Double-A, leading to his promotion.
The 23-year-old did not make the Opening Day roster, though he started the season in Triple-A before getting a shot in the majors, where he pitched 4.1 innings and gave up a terrible 10.34 ERA as a relief pitcher for the Halos.
Los Angeles, despite being in desperate need of bullpen help, decided it was best to move Aldegheri down to Double-A, where he can develop and rebuild himself.
Since then, he has done just that, looking more confident, ready for another chance on the Angels, but the franchise seem to be adopting a more patient approach, opting to keep him down in the minor leagues.
According to MLB Pipeline, Aldegheri is the Angels No. 14 prospect, though considering his age and potential, he could work his way back up the pecking order.
Earlier in September, team insider Rhett Bollinger noted the lefty's development down in the minor leagues.
"After a rough June, Aldegheri turned it around by going 3-0 with a 2.52 ERA in 25 innings in July and 3-2 with a 2.84 ERA in 31 2/3 innings in August," Bollinger wrote.
"Altogether, the lefty has posted a 3.78 ERA with 104 strikeouts and 56 walks in 121 1/3 innings in Double-A this season. Aldegheri, ranked as the club’s No. 14 prospect, profiles as more of a backend starter because he lacks big velocity.
"But he could get another chance down the stretch with the Angels this year, as their starting pitching depth is thin, especially with lefty Tyler Anderson likely out for the year after sustaining an oblique strain.
"Fellow lefty Mitch Farris was called up from Rocket City instead of Aldegheri on Tuesday and pitched well, but Aldegheri could still pitch his way back into the big league rotation."
While the team's plans are not clear, the ballclub could be setting Aldegheri up for another look at the Major Leagues next season, giving him the chance to continue working in the minor leagues and ramping up for the springtime.
