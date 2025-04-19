Angels Manager Reveals What He Thinks is Wrong With Mike Trout Amid Slump
The Los Angeles Angels are in a bit of a slump lately, and so is their three-time MVP. Manager Ron Washington believes he know's what may be the cause of it.
Mike Trout has one hit over the last five games and is batting just .056 in that span. In 18 total at-bats in that time, he has struck out 11 times.
Washington spoke on not just Trout's struggles, but the rest of the lineup's hitting issues after recently snapping a four-game skid.
“Looks like a lot of guys’ timing is off,” Washington said. He added that Trout's swing has been “a little late,” implying his timing is also off.
Trout responded to the skipper's comments, acknowledging he has more to do to get back to his familiar self.
“Hitting the ball hard, just at people,” Trout said. “Mix in a blooper here and there, getting it going. Some at-bats just a tick off but it’s coming. I feel good.”
So far, Trout has a slash line of .171/.268/.443 with an OPS of .711, adding six homers, 14 RBIs, and a pair of stolen bases. This would be uncharacteristic for any career .298 hitter, but even in injury-riddled seasons, Trout always seems to find a way.
After a 9-5 start, the recent four-game losing skid is disappointing, but help appeared to be in the lineup Friday evening as the Angels got back into the win column.
Last season's WAR and RBI leader in Zach Neto made his return to the Angels after a few successful rehab starts in Triple-A. He was spotted at a local airport, which led fans to believe he would be with the team sooner rather than later.
With Neto taking over as the everyday shortstop, a position occupied by struggling veterans Tim Anderson (batting .158) and Kevin Newman (.136), he may prove to be the spark the Angels need to get back on track in 2025 after a great debut.
