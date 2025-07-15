Angels Manager Reveals Whether or Not Halos Are Good Enough to Make Playoffs
Los Angeles Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery exposed his belief that the Angels are good enough to make it into the postseason in 2025.
“I do,” Montgomery said. “Leaving spring training, I said, ‘This is the best group that we’ve had in terms of the camaraderie, and the way guys interact. And the work that’s being done. Preseason projections don’t take into account what happens on the field going forward."
More news: Angels Starting Pitcher Makes Intentions Known as Trade Deadline Approaches
The Angels have had a rollercoaster season so far in terms of performance, starting the year at 9-5 to claim first in the division through April 12 before falling to last less than two weeks later. They've since found their stride, though have had their fair share of unforseen circumstances and injury worries along the way.
The Halos have six injured players, and will be without a few key pieces for the remainder of the season. They are also without manager Ron Washington — for whom Montgomery is filling in — as they announced he would miss the rest of the season due to health concerns.
Despite these setbacks, the Angels have remained competitive thanks to a few key performers over the course of the season, mainly Zach Neto, who has only continued to get better after his breakout rookie season, and Jo Adell, who grew into a constant power threat for the Angels after mostly serving as a rotational outfielder for the Halos in his MLB career this far.
More news: Angels' Nolan Schanuel Joins Mike Trout in Incredible Statistical History
The Angels are four games back in the Wild Card, sitting behind the Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox and the Seattle Mariners, who currently lay claim to the final postseason spot in the AL. After the All-Star break, the Angels have two series against the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets before a season-defining 13-game homestand, during which they will square off against both the Rangers and the Mariners. If they come out of those series with wins, their chances to make it to October will inevitably grow.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.