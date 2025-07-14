Angels Starting Pitcher Makes Intentions Known as Trade Deadline Approaches
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks revealed the Halos' plans ahead of the MLB trade deadline at the end of July.
“We just don’t want to subtract,” Hendricks said. “We love everybody in here, and we want to make a run in here with what we got. If they want to add to it, great.”
The Angels have surprisingly found themselves with a chance to make the postseason after pre-season predictions pegged them with a slim-to-none chance to play a game in October. They are two games under .500 as they head into the All-Star break, and sit four games behind the division rival Seattle Mariners in the Wild Card race.
Their success this season has come from established young stars, like shortstop Zach Neto who is on track to have a better season than his breakout year in 2024, and from unlikely explosions from players who formerly struggled at the MLB level, such as Jo Adell and Reid Detmers.
The Angels are also deeper than we have seen in the past this season, with solid position playing options across the diamond like midseason utility pickups Chris Taylor (who will soon recover from a hand fracture) and LaMonte Wade Jr.
The Angels' bats have been on fire this season, so one would assume that if they're going to upgrade, they could look for more options in their bullpen and rotation. The Angels have only used five starters since Opening Day, though they sent Jack Kochanowicz to Triple-A just before the All-Star break, and will need someone to fill the role.
They also have the third-highest bullpen ERA in baseball, so the arrival of a middle-innings reliever isn't off the table before the trade deadline. They will likely not look to trade for a closer or a set-up man due to the success of Kenley Jansen and Detmers in their respective roles.
The Angels have a test straight out of the All-Star break, where they will face the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies away from home in a three-game series. These three games could shape the remainder of the season, potentially bringing the Angels within striking distance of the Mariners or knocking them well out of the race.
