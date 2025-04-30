Angels Manager Reveals Why Mike Trout Was Removed From Wednesday's Game
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington has provided an update on Mike Trout after he left Wednesday's game in the fourth inning.
After running out a grounder in the third inning, Trout came back to the field on defense, but was replaced by pinch hitter Jo Adell before his next at-bat.
Washington said that Trout felt soreness in his left knee and was taken out of the contest as a precautionary move, per the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher.
In the 29th game of the 2024 season, Trout unfortunately tore his meniscus in his left knee and was out for the season. He was able to trend toward a single rehab assignment later that same year, but another tear was found after an MRI was taken.
Wednesday, the 29th game of the 2025 season, will hopefully have much different results for the superstar amid his knee soreness.
A major goal of this season is to keep Trout as healthy as possible, and his move to right field was one of the precautions the team took to try and ensure this.
So far, Trout is batting just .179, but has an OPS of .726 with nine home runs (tied for second in the majors) and 18 RBIs.
The Angels are in the middle of a five-game losing skid and are at a point of the season where the bats have been ice cold. Losing Trout would be a major blow to the team's offense, but as of now, it seems promising that Trout is feeling better and tests have come back fine.
The Halos return home to start a series against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.
For a team looking to break out of a losing streak, the recent two-game series against the American League's second-best team in the Mariners, and an upcoming game against the AL-leading Tigers, is a challenge, to say the least.
The hope for fans is that Trout returns to action and continues good health, and that the offense starts to wake up as the Halos try to get back in the win column.
