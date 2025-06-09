Angels Manager Says Veteran Reliever Has Been 'Godsend' for Halos
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington commended the performances of right-handed relief pitcher Hunter Strickland since his return to the Halos.
“He’s been a godsend for us,” Washington said. “Whatever role we try to use him in, he’s been superior. We tried to stretch him out today because we was weak in the bullpen and he handled it extremely well, like the pro that he is.”
Strickland came into the game in the fifth inning Sunday and threw 2.1 scoreless innings, getting out of a bases loaded jam and keeping the game against the Seattle Mariners close, though they ultimately lost, 2-1.
Strickland elected free agency after spending 2024 with the Angels, and signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers. After they released him in May, the Angels came knocking and signed him to a minor league deal as well. Strickland made three appearances with Triple-A Salt Lake, allowing one run on three hits while striking out two batters.
After Jose Fermin's injury, the Angels selected Strickland's contract May 18, and he has been lights out since coming back to the Big A.
The right-hander is yet to allow a run through 10 innings, and has allowed just four hits during that time. His 0.80 WHIP leads Angels with more than five innings pitched.
Strickland also had a good season with the Angels in 2024, posting a 3.31 ERA while comfortably leading the team with 72 appearances. He briefly stopped with the Angels for nine games in 2021.
Strickland spent the first five years of his career with the San Francisco Giants, winning his first World Series in 2014. He began bouncing around teams beginning in 2019, when he won his second World Series with the Washington Nationals. He has a career ERA of 3.32, and although he isn't a strikeout pitcher, has found success with numerous organizations throughout his career.
The Angels will hope for Strickland to continue to produce, as they arrive at a crucial time in their season. The Angels have just two rest days between now and the All-Star break, and whether or not they sell at the deadline will likely depend on whether or not they can claw their way out of fourth place in the AL West, 5.5 games back.
