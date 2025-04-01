Angels Star Mike Trout Reveals Whether or Not He'll Use New Torpedo Bat
Mike Trout isn't off to the best start in 2025, but after seeing the kind of damage teams have been doing with a new style of bat, the Los Angeles Angels' three-time MVP provided his take on the latest phenomenon taking over MLB.
The 'torpedo' bat has taken the league by storm with its unique design of a more narrow end and a shifted barrel to get closer to the player's hands. It was further popularized when the New York Yankees slugged nine home runs in a 20-9 Opening Day win over the Milwaukee Brewers thanks to these newly engineered sticks of lumber.
The Yankees aren't the only team to use the lowered-barrel bat as the popularity has been growing with more stars around the league.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz went 4-for-5 with two home runs and seven RBIs in his team's 14-3 domination of the Texas Rangers Monday night.
As for Trout and his one hit in 13 at-bats so far this season, a change doesn't appear to be imminent.
“I’m going to stick with my bat, but I’ll definitely check it out, for sure,” Trout said.
The 11-time All-Star also provided some context as to why he thinks it has become so popular in the league.
“It makes sense,” Trout said. “If a guy is getting jammed all the time, move the barrel down. I think you get a lot more balls on the barrel or the label than you do off the end.”
Each player has a unique feel for their bat, and with someone like Trout, it's safe to say that he has a demonstrated history of success with a traditional bat.
In his last time playing more than half of a season in 2022, Trout slugged 40 home runs, 80 RBIs, and had an OPS of .999. The hope is that his move to right field allows him to stay healthier and on the field for more time so he can get back to his electric offensive ways.
