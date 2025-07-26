Angels' Mike Trout Addresses Potentially Playing for Hometown Phillies in Career
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout discussed the option of joining the Philadelphia Phillies later in his career, as he grew up near Philly as a fan.
“I think, just being a South Jersey kid, I’m always going to get it (about Philadelphia fans’ fervor),” Trout said earlier this month. “Growing up, I loved Philly. These are my sports teams growing up. I know how (the fans) are, how they support their teams, and that’s how I was growing up. Just the passion they have … you see it. They’re faithful.”
Trout himself is faithful, as he has spent all of his MLB career thus far with the Halos. Despite spending all of his professional career with Los Angeles, he is constantly linked with a move back near his hometown.
“I hear it all the time,” Trout said when the Angels played the Phillies in Philadelphia. “Right now, I’m enjoying myself with this team in here. These guys come to the ballpark every day and play hard. It’s hard not for me to see it, because I see it and hear it all the time.”
Trout has previously stated his head isn't turned by other teams and that he would like to win a World Series with the Angels before the end of his career.
“I think the biggest thing right now is the easy way out would be asking for a trade,” Trout said ahead of the 2024 season. “There might be a time, maybe. I haven’t really thought about this. When I signed that contract, I’m loyal and want to win a championship here. I think the overall picture of winning a championship or getting to the playoffs here is a bigger satisfaction than bailing and taking the easy way out.”
