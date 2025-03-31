Angels' Mike Trout Attacked by Popular Betting Account in Egregious Tweet
Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout got off to a "slow" start this season, if you can even look at someone's stats after two games.
The three-time Most Valuable Player went 0-for-6 through the team's first two games, with one strikeout and one walk.
Normally, those numbers would be nothing to even bat an eye at as, again, it was just two games.
However, Fanduel Sportsbook posted an egregious tweet after his first two games, asking if the 11-time All-Star's run was "over."
They had a picture of him with the word "cooked" over it.
This tweet would be egregious for any account, but the fact that it's one of the most popular betting accounts is just downright ludicrous. Moreover, as the account "Foolish Baseball" points out, Fanduel owns broadcasting rights to 30 percent of Major League Baseball, including the Angels.
In the Angels' third game of the season on Sunday, Trout got his first hit of the year. Thus far, he's also played perfect defense in right field as he makes the transition after 14 years in center field.
Trout's No. 1 focus this season is staying healthy, as he's only played in 100 games in a season once in the last five years. If Trout can stay healthy, he's predicted to put up another monster season, and remind the baseball world why is he one of the greatest players of this generation.
