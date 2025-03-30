Angels Lose Pitcher They Recently Traded For to AL West Rival
A last minute, St. Patrick's Day deal bringing a southpaw reliever to the Los Angeles Angels has now been for nothing as he has been designated for assignment and subsequently picked up by a divisional rival.
Angel Perdomo, who has the perfect first name for this team, was brought in to the organization relatively late in the game, but has now been claimed by the Athletics.
The southpaw was brought in at the expense of an earlier offseason acquisition in veteran infielder Scott Kingery. He, too, was designated for assignment to make room for the reliever.
Perdomo enjoyed an extremely brief stint in Anaheim as his trade was made just nine days before being DFA'd. He will now start a new chapter of his career with the Athletics.
The 30-year-old southpaw had a would-be role with the Halos which obviously will be seen in West Sacramento given his big league experience.
A career ERA of 5.55 over 52 big league games makes Perdomo someone with the experience to immediately come in and make an impact, but also be flexible enough to take on a middle reliever or set up man spot on the team.
Regardless of what team he played on in 2025, this was going to be a prove-it year for Perdomo, as he missed the entirety of 2024 recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Perdomo has been around the game of baseball for a long time as he started in the Toronto Blue Jays Dominican Summer League team when he was just 18 years old.
At 21 he got his first taste of Rookie League and Low-A ball. From the following 2016 season to the present, the southpaw played all over the minor league circuit until his major league debut in 2020 with the Milwaukee Brewers playing three games that shortened season.
In 2021, Perdomo got another 19 games of big league play in Milwaukee and he wouldn't return until 2023 where he made 30 appearances with the Pittsburgh Pirates. His age and demonstrated experience will now be taken to the Athletics organization where he hopes to get back to MLB.
