MLB Insider Believes Mike Trout Could Make MLB Trade Deadline Very Interesting
According to one of baseball's most respected insiders, the Los Angeles Angels have been met with a very interesting notion.
The notion in question would be to do the unthinkable and trade one of the most impactful players of this century, and a name that has become synonymous with the Halos since he put the MLB world on notice in 2012.
Three-time MVP Mike Trout played 40 games in 2011, but that brief sample size showed that the 19-year-old had an extremely bright future. His 30-home run season that followed was just the beginning of his story.
Picturing Trout in any other MLB jersey feels plain wrong, but especially after what the Angels got in exchange for Shohei Ohtani when he left Anaheim — nothing — it is definitely worth hearing out what top MLB insider Ken Rosenthal has to say regarding a hypothetical deal.
"Trout has averaged 67 games the past four seasons. He turns 34 in August. And even if he performs close to his old levels, there is no guarantee he would waive his no-trade clause, or that a team would be willing to take on anything near the remainder of his $35.45 million salary this season or the $177.25 million he is owed from 2026 to ’30.
"If Trout stays healthy enough to at least force the issue for Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno, the deadline might be even more interesting than usual. Assuming Moreno, who operates according to his own whims, is willing to play along."
As the Angels look to get back into the contending conversation for the first time in over a decade, parting ways with a player who is of the caliber that Mike Trout is seems counterproductive.
What the Angels do have in their favor is an exciting young core that looks to continue to build and grow together. A would-be deal for the 11-time All-Star must incorporate the perfect mix of prospects and players that swimmingly fit with the current group.
If a deal doesn't arise that undoubtedly and obviously helps the Halos win now and position them to win for years to come, fans should not expect Trout to go anywhere any time soon.
