Angels' Mike Trout Has Another Setback in Injury Rehab, Season in Jeopardy
On the same day the Angels looked ahead to the remainder of 2024 without relievers Carlos Estévez and Luis Garcia, who were traded ahead of Tuesday's deadline, they were also forced to contemplate life without Mike Trout even longer than initially expected.
Trout, who hasn't played since April because of a torn meniscus in his left knee and the ensuing surgery, had a setback in his rehabilitation, general manager Perry Minasian told reporters.
According to Sam Blum of The Athletic, Minasian was not certain Trout would be able to return this season — the most discouraging news yet in a season of disappointments for the Angels' best player.
Trout began a minor league rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake last Tuesday. It lasted one at-bat.
After striking out against El Paso pitcher Carl Edwards Jr., Trout was removed in the second inning with what the team later called left knee soreness. He was officially listed as day-to-day.
Rather than continuing his rehab assignment in Salt Lake, Trout flew back to Southern California to undergo imaging on the knee. Fortunately, he said, the MRI came back "clean," giving him rein to ramp his rehab back up.
When Trout spoke to reporters in Anaheim last Friday, he indicated that could be "days away." Exactly what changed between then and now is unclear.
Regardless, the upshot for the Angels and Trout is the same: more waiting, more uncertainty, and another season mostly lost due to injury.
Trout, 32, was hitting .220 with a .325 on-base percentage and 10 homers in 109 at-bats when he suffered the injury. The Angels' lineup has suffered in his absence. The Angels' 89 OPS+ as a team (through Monday) ranks 27th in Major League Baseball.
Trout still has six years and change remaining on the 12-year, $426.5 million contract extension he signed in March 2019. He's a career .299 hitter with 378 home runs and 954 RBIs in 14 major league seasons, all with the Angels.
Mickey Moniak will start in center field for the Angels on Tuesday in their game against the Colorado Rockies.