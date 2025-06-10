Angels Outfielder Has Hand Fracture, Placed on Injured List
The addition of veteran first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. to the Angels' active roster Tuesday came at the cost of a veteran outfielder.
Chris Taylor has a fracture in his left hand, the Angels announced, and will go on the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Athletics. Wade will be active for the middle game of the three-game series at Angel Stadium.
Taylor, 34, has a .200 batting average in 10 games since he signed with the Angels after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He's seen time at four positions: right field, center field, left field and second base.
Four of Taylor's six hits have gone for extra bases, including a home run Saturday against the Seattle Mariners. He had another apparent home run robbed last week at the center field wall by Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez.
Taylor, 34, was released May 18 by the Los Angeles Dodgers, with whom he made the 2021 National League All-Star team and won two World Series titles.
Taylor took the roster spot of rookie Kyren Paris, who had an impressive April but fell into a deep slump in May. Paris has a .263/.431/.526 slash line in 12 games with Triple-A Salt Lake since his demotion.
Now, that roster spot will go to Wade, whom the Angels acquired from the Giants in echange with a player to be named later or cash on Sunday.
The Giants designated Wade for assigment after he posted a 50-game slash line of .167/.275/.271, with one home run and 15 RBIs.
In parts of seven seasons with the Giants and Minnesota Twins, Wade has slashed .238/.344/.398 with 12 stolen bases. Primarily a first baseman in San Francisco, Wade has experience at all three outfield positions — a role he seems likely to take over with Taylor on the IL and Nolan Schanuel established at first base.
Wade established himself as a regular in the Giants' lineup against right-handed pitching when he hit 18 home runs in 109 games in 2021. The Angels, third in MLB in home runs but 28th in OBP, would love to see Wade reach base closer to the .351 clip he maintained from 2019-24.
The 31-year-old Baltimore native will likely need to wear a new jersey number. The number 31 he donned in San Francisco is currently worn by pitcher Tyler Anderson.
