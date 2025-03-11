Angels’ Mike Trout Makes Major Announcement Regarding Future Plans
The Los Angeles Angels are lucky to have a superstar on their roster in three-time MVP Mike Trout.
Trout is an 11-time All-Star, nine-time Silver Slugger, and, in 2023, represented the United States of America at the World Baseball Classic.
Although Team USA finished as the runners-up, the whole country was proud of Trout and his performance as he batted .296/.406/.556 with an OPS of .962. He added a home run and seven RBIs through seven games.
As the MLB season is just around the corner, Trout recently spoke on the 2026 World Baseball Classic next year and his intentions to get back in the international tournament.
“I had a blast doing it [in 2023], and I plan to do it again,” Trout said to Sportico. “I haven’t heard anything yet. Nobody’s brought it up to me, but if they ask, I’m there.”
If anyone on Team USA is looking for revenge, Trout should be the one with the biggest chip on his shoulder from last spring.
Team Japan was up 3-2 in the ninth inning of the gold medal game with Trout at the plate and two outs on the board. The pitcher on the mound was none other than his then-Angels teammate Shohei Ohtani.
With a full count, one future three-time MVP struck out his teammate and fellow three-time MVP as Team Japan clinched the World Baseball Classic.
An impressive Japan national team rightfully won the tournament, but Trout and Team USA will do everything they can to avenge America's pastime in the next rendition of the showdown in 2026.
As for his MLB play, Trout looks as healthy as ever and ready to have another monster year. The longtime center fielder is also in the midst of swapping positions as he will play in right for the 2025 campaign.
Hopefully Trout's health will carry him into another MVP-like season as the Angels look to get back into the contending conversation, while the slugger will also carry his elevated play into the next World Baseball Classic.
