Angels' Mike Trout Might Not Return to Outfield This Season
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington said the Angels are willing to keep three-time MVP Mike Trout in the lineup as the designated hitter all year if they need to do so to keep him in the lineup.
“He wants to be complete, but we don’t want him to go out there until he’s 100% that he’s ready to go out there,” Washington said. “If that means he’s got to DH through the All-Star break, he’s going to DH through the All-Star break. If we get to the All-Star break and he’s got to DH the rest of the way, he’s going to DH the rest of the way. We’re not going to do anything to hurt Mike. We want his presence, and we want him in that lineup.”
Trout returned from a bone bruise in his surgically repaired left knee on May 30 after missing a month of games. Trout suffered the injury April 30 while running to first in a game against the Seattle Mariners, which he was forced to exit early. The Angels were cautious before Trout's return, as he had missed all but 29 games in 2024 with an injury in the same knee.
Since 2021 Trout has played more than 100 games in a season just once, when he played 119 games in 2022, so it's no wonder why the Angels want to be careful with the veteran's return to the field. While the Angels are being careful, Washington believes Trout will want to return as soon as possible.
“I think personally, Mike’s gonna say he’s ready to go soon,” Washington said a week after Trout's return.
Trout has been an asset to the Angels' offense all season, but his importance has grown even larger since his return. The 11-time All-Star is batting .326 since coming off the injured list, and while he may be slugging less than he was before his injury, he is reaching base at a mark .100 points higher than he was before his injury.
Trout has played a huge part in the Angels resurgence in the AL West, as they went into Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles tied for second place in the division.
The Angels may or may not return Trout to the outfield this season, but one thing remains certain: If the Angels are really going to contend, they need their star healthy.
