Angels' Mike Trout Pins Team's Fortunes on Arte Moreno: 'It's All Up To The Owner'
The Los Angeles Angels haven't seen the postseason in a decade. The fans are starving for another taste and so is superstar Mike Trout.
For the first time in a long time, Trout is tired of the excuses and publicly expressed his frustrations with Sam Blum and Andy McCullough of The Athletic.
“A couple additions in the offseason could make a big difference,” Trout told The Athletic. “It’s all up to the owner. I think that’s where we’re at.”
This is the first time Trout has directly called out owner Arte Moreno. At this point, the center fielder is willing to use his station as the team's highest-paid employee and put it to use. Moreno sure didn't listen to him over the last offseason.
“It’s been 10 years now since we’ve made the playoffs,” Trout said regarding his newfound willingness to speak out. “I think that has something to do with it. I think the fans want playoff baseball like everybody else.”
At the beginning of spring training, after a quiet offseason, Trout expressed a hope that the team would make more moves in free agency. That didn’t happen. Now, the Angels are facing the possibility of finishing one of their worst seasons in franchise history.
Playing for a struggling franchise has also affected Trout's ability on the field. Former manager Joe Maddon suggested that Trout might only be able to flourish for any other team but the Angels.
“If I had one wish, it would be that he’d be able to participate with a team that has a chance to get to the playoffs,” Maddon said. “A team that’s able to rest him on a consistent basis — even if he may not want that. Or put him in a position that takes a little stress off him. Just to get him on the field.”
The reality is that Trout is unlikely to leave. He is a loyal guy and the cost would be detrimental to the club. One executive said the Angels would have to eat more than half the money just to bring a potential partner to the table.
“It’s not easy with everything that’s gone on there over the years,” Maddon said about Trout succeeding with the Halos. “It’s just been tough. It’s a tough place to be right now.”
Trout also has a no-trade clause. He has made it clear that he wants to play for one team for his entire career and his calling out ownership will hopefully bring him some help.
Trout is eager to experience success with a franchise that has been craving it for years.
Beyond that, Anaheim provides a sense of comfort — a low-pressure atmosphere with fans who will support him regardless of the outcome. The same can’t be said for places like Philadelphia, New York, Boston, or even the other team in Los Angeles.