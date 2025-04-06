Angels' Mike Trout Reveals What He Said to Shohei Ohtani After Winning World Series With Dodgers
There used to be another player on the Los Angeles Angels considered a generational talent with multiple MVP awards playing alongside Mike Trout and that was the great Shohei Ohtani.
The reigning National League MVP was both a phenomenal hitter and ace pitcher as he won two American League MVPs during his time in Anaheim, and even finished as high as fourth in Cy Young award voting during his tenure.
Ohtani joined the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season and helped them hoist a World Series trophy thanks to his 50-home run 50-stolen bases regular season. He was sidelined from pitching all season while recovering from a UCL surgery.
When Trout was asked by Jomboy Media's Chris Rose about what he said to Ohtani after watching his former teammate win his first Fall Classic.
"I don't really watch that much baseball once the season's over," said Trout. "I'm usually out in the woods somewhere with my boys."
Trout clarified he did text his former teammate, despite not watching much World Series action, a practice that Rose mentioned many current players don't do.
“Yeah I texted him for sure. No doubt.”
As Ohtani got his first taste of October as a member of the other Los Angeles baseball team, Trout is hoping to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2014.
The three October games of Trout's career only featured one hit for the then 22-year-old. Believe it or not, that one hit came in the form of a homerun.
The Angels/Trout postseason streak is looking to be snapped in 2025 as the Halos have made plenty of reinforcements to try and get back into the contending conversation.
Perhaps the biggest move of the offseason didn't come in the form of acquiring talent, but with the hope that it would lead to a healthier Trout.
He has moved from center field to right field to try and reduce wear and tear on his body, but back to a position he only played 17 career games in, with his last appearance coming back in 2012.
